Party people – Oldham Council apologises for delay in processing street celebration grants

PATRIOTIC locals are set to turn Saddleworth red, white and blue for a Royal appointment next month.

It promises to the same across the borough as demand to host street parties to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee has taken Oldham Council by surprise.

The local authority offered grants of £250 to residents and community groups keen to mark Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign with street celebrations on the weekend of June 2-5.

A total of 70 grants were made available to be spent on food, drink, decorations and entertainment – one for every year of the reign.

Applicants were told they would be informed by April 25 if they had been awarded funded. But the local authority’s silence led to concerns applications had been rejected.

However, after contact by one Saddleworth street party organiser OMBC has responded with an update.

They said: “We’re pleased to have received such an amazing number of applications which we’ve been working through against the criteria for funding.

“Due to the number received it does mean that this is taking slightly longer than expected and as such, we’re now expecting to be able to provide feedback towards the end of next week.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause, and we will update you as soon as possible.”

The Queen, who turned 96 in April, celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession on February 6, 2022.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend will take place around the UK on June 2-5.

