Paul Sykes inaugurated as new Mayor of Austerlands

A DECADES-OLD tradition is continuing as Paul Sykes has been appointed as the 23rd Mayor of Austerlands of this era.

The community came together for the formal inauguration at The Three Crowns, on Huddersfield Road, as he received the symbolic silver clog iron chain of office from outgoing Mayor Susan Smith.

The ceremonial tradition was reintroduced in 1998 and has since become a cherished part of Austerlands’ civic identity.

Reflecting on his new role, Mr Sykes said: “It’s an honour to have even been thought about, let alone chosen.”

Well known in the area for his dedication to community life, Paul is a founding member of the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group.

His voluntary work spans years and includes organising the annual Family Fun Day, tree planting initiatives, maintaining the local Christmas tree and supporting the ever-popular Whit Friday band contests.

Paul follows in the footsteps of his wife Joan, who served as Mayor in 2018. The couple are regarded as pillars of the local community, with many citing their passion for public service and community improvement.

As Mayor, he will carry out several ceremonial duties, including leading the first band on to Dawson’s Field on Whit Friday.

He will also present prizes to contest winners, officially open the Community Group’s Family Fun Day and lay a wreath on Remembrance Sunday to honour the fallen.

Before his retirement, he led a diverse working life, starting as a motor engineer and later working on the repair and maintenance of heavy plant equipment before moving into management.

He later attended university as a mature student and became a teacher, focusing on engaging and supporting disaffected and challenging young people.