Paul to head cricket club’s junior programme

GREENFIELD Cricket Club has appointed Paul Connolly as its new head of junior development.

Paul was previously a member of the Oldham Cricket Development Group for 20 years, the last eight of which he was its chair.

He also worked extensively with the Oldham district and inter-league programmes and is the current coach of the GMCL Under-13 side.

Paul will work Greenfield on Saturday mornings at the club’s open invitation training sessions.

He will then start to oversee the whole of the junior training sessions and development.

The club’s current group of coaches will remain the same and they will work with Paul while still running their individual teams.

Paul, 63, who lives in Greenfield and had coached previously at the club where his two sons previously played, said: “I believe passionately in the opportunity that mentoring can achieve in developing an individual.

“Throughout my 20 years in business as a residential care provider and over the last 20 years in sport, I believe my mentoring skills are transferable to any organisation, whether dealing with individuals within a team environment or purely dealing with one-to-one situations. I am motivated by my belief that every individual is important.

“My style is to identify individual strengths and to nurture them by effective development on stressing a positive approach.

“This individual approach enables individuals towards self- development.

“With sustained support the individual is provided security, confidence, and calm to produce consistent quality focused work.

I am delighted to be joining Greenfield and I am really looking forward to working with the club.”

Paul, who does consultancy work and is a life coach, is a qualified sports psychologist who has previously worked for Manchester City and Lancashire County Cricket Club.

He has had clients from a variety of sports including golf, athletics, netball, bodybuilding and football.

Today he works primarily for England Hockey along with the England Cricket Board and Rugby Football League.

