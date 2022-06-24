New Mayor of Oldham completes historic hat-trick of females in role

A HAT-TRICK of female Mayors serving consecutively in Oldham has been completed for the first time.

Cllr Elaine Garry has officially been confirmed as the Mayor of Oldham for 2022-23 after donning the prestigious chains and robes at the borough’s recent annual council meeting.

She takes over from Cllr Jenny Harrison who served from 2021-22 and Cllr Ginny Alexander, who was in the role from 2019-2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout the year, the Mayor will be accompanied by her two chosen consorts, Cllr Graham Shuttleworth and former Failsworth West Councillor Peter Davis.

She said: “This is a fantastic honour that has been bestowed upon me and it goes beyond anything I could have ever envisaged.

“I am very privileged to carry out the historic duties as Mayor of Oldham and I truly hope to serve all Oldham residents with the grace and dignity they deserve.

“I will give my utmost commitment to this role and give everything to the town I have called home my entire life.

“I look forward to meeting you all over the next 12 months and I hope you can join me in raising donations for some fantastic charities too.”

The Mayor’s chosen charities this year include The North West Air Ambulance service, Oldham’s Cancer Support Centre, Oldham’s Young Carers Service, Pennine Pen Animal Rescue, Broughton House Veteran Care Village – Armed Forces Support Hub, The Oldham Band, and the Oldham Bereavement Support Service.

Cllr Garry takes on the Mayoral duties alongside Deputy Mayor Councillor Zahid Chauhan OBE, supported by Mrs Afsheen Chauhan.

Outgoing Mayor Cllr Harrison helped to raise more than £42,000 during the last civic year, with funds still to come in from the Mayor’s Fun Run and a couple of other donations.

Each of the former Mayor’s eight chosen charities will receive £5,000 with the Oldham Band (Lees) receiving £1,000.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

