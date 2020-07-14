Pay (more) and display! New parking fees for reservoir?

MOTORISTS parking at Dovestone Reservoir contributed more than £85,000 to Oldham Council coffers in the last financial year.

That figure will now rise considerably if local authority proposals to increase charges at the scenic Saddleworth site come into force.

Currently, it only costs 60p for a stay of up to three hours and just £1.30 for all day.

Under the new proposals the cheapest rate will be £1 for a stay of up to two hours, £2 between two and four hours and £4 for more than four hours.

Rates at Binn Green car park off Holmfirth Road will remain unchanged.

Saddleworth councillors are keen for the extra revenue to be spent on specific parish projects as well as maintaining public toilet facilities at the two locations. But those wishes will be dashed because of traffic rules.

OMBC confirmed to the Independent: “The pay and display income received from Dovestone car park in financial year 2019/2020 was £71,418.00. Penalty Charge Notice income for the same period was £14,836.00.

“The income obtained from parking and penalty charge payments (whether from on or off street enforcement) must only be used under section 55 (as amended) of the Road Traffic Act 1984.

“In the event any local authority makes any surplus from its parking charges and enforcement activities, the surplus must comply with section 55 of the above Act.

“This means it must be used for repairs and maintenance of the car parks and equipment, with any surplus being reinvested into transport infrastructure.”

The Dovestone site can only accommodate 150 vehicles with a smaller number at Binn Green.

The recent introduction of double yellow lines on Holmfirth Road and several side roads plus existing lines on Bank Lane has severely restricted the free parking areas.

Anyone with objections or representations to do with the new order have until July 20 to contact the Borough Council via the Environment Group Solicitor, Civic Centre, West Street, Oldham, OL1 1UL in writing, stating the title of the Order.

