Pearson Solicitors advises Netball UK on expansion with new unit acquisition

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers Ltd are pleased to have successfully advised Netball UK on the acquisition of a new unit at Prince of Wales Business Park, Vulcan Street, Oldham.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for Netball UK as it continues to grow within the sports retail industry.

The business was founded in 2000 by managing director Debbie Hallas and has become the UK’s leading online retailer for netball, supplying everything from trainers to netballs, clothing to kit, along with expert advice to players at all levels – from schools and clubs to international players and Super League teams.

The move to larger premises will enable the business to expand, improve efficiency, and enhance services for years into the future.

Gary Jones, Commercial Property Solicitor at Pearson Solicitors, expertly led the legal process for the transaction, ensuring a seamless and efficient completion. Industrial and commercial agents Breakey & Nuttall served as property advisors.

The premises, sold for £595,000, comprised a modern, detached warehouse/workshop situated in a well-established industrial park. Spanning 644.98 sq m (6,942 sq ft) GIA, the property features excellent facilities tailored for industrial use.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gary said:

“We are delighted to have supported Netball UK in this exciting phase of their growth. Debbie and her team have built a fantastic business, and this expansion is a testament to their success. We wish them all the best in their new premises.”

Debbie Hallas, managing director of Netball UK, said she was excited about the opportunities the expansion will bring:

“This move is a major step forward for Netball UK as we celebrate 25 years in business. Moving just a few hundred yards to a much larger unit allows us to continue our growth and better serve our customers as ‘the netball experts.’ We are proud to be based in Oldham and are pleased to have found a new home that meets our needs in the town for today and will meet them as we continue to grow.”

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers are proud to support growing businesses like Netball UK, providing expert legal guidance to ensure smooth and successful property transactions.