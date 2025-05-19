Greenfield Cricket Club hold some Frank discussions

ALL THE TALK at one of Saddleworth’s cricket clubs could have been described as being of a Frank nature.

But there were no home truths at Greenfield CC as locally-based businessman and sponsor Frank Rothwell saw what is going on.

The Oldham Athletic owner, who lives nearby, visited the Ladhill Lane ground to check on the progress of the club’s women and girls’ sides.

And it is fair to say he was impressed at what he saw on the wicket.

Greenfield’s new Dynamos side, which is available for eight-11-year-old boys and girls, has so far attracted 18 new local girls to give cricket a go.

With Mr Rothwell’s Manchester Cabins firm sponsoring the women’s side at Greenfield Cricket Club, the commitment is there for all to see.

And chairman Jason Taylor revealed plans to boost it.

He said: “Through Manchester Cabins, Frank has been a great supporter of women’s cricket at GCC.

“Along with our new girls only Dynamos sessions, the club is continuing to lead the way when it comes to girls’ cricket.

“Dynamos has attracted 18 local girls to try cricket for the first time and alongside our already established local primary school programme, we have attracted more than 30 girls to cricket.

“Our women’s team competes in the Cheshire League and with Frank’s support, it has continued to go from strength to strength.

“We have also planned a free T20 drop in and play session on June 27. Come and try women’s cricket in a friendly, fun and relaxed way.”

*ANYONE wishing to join the teams at Greenfield Cricket Club is asked to contact secretary@greenfieldcc.org.uk or visit its website for more details at https://greenfieldcc.org.uk/.