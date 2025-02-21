Pearson to boost presence with Uppermill office

A SADDLEWORTH law firm has unveiled its plan to return to Uppermill with a brand new office.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers Ltd has thrown off the mask of hoardings around the building at The Square on the village’s High Street.

Now the countdown is on to the opening of the base for a team of up to 25 of its 100 staff offering a comprehensive range of individual and commercial legal services.

It will also mark a return to the area for the law firm, which previously had an office in Uppermill during the 1980s and 1990s.

The Square lies at the heart of the High Street with pubs and buildings dating back to the 1820s, some even earlier.

But even though the building will house a new office, the team at Pearson worked closely with local builders, Palm Developments, to preserve as much of it as possible.

“Since the hoardings came down in mid-January, so many passers-by have commented on what a great job we’ve done,” says Joanne Ormston, Director at Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers.

“Throughout our redevelopment, we have been mindful of The Square’s status as a conservation area, striving to complement the village’s overall aesthetic while creating a great working environment for our staff and a welcoming space for our clients.

“Uppermill is a close-knit community, and many of our clients are part of it, so we wanted to get everything just right.”

For generations, the Pearson name has been synonymous with Saddleworth, with the firm previously operating village-centre offices for many years before merging with other solicitors in Oldham.

And this new branch of Pearson will see a full-service legal team based in Uppermill, including nationally recognised lawyers and award-winning solicitors.

“We have so many Saddleworth-based clients and staff members who live locally that moving back into the area was an easy decision,” Joanne added.

“We’re committed to recruiting young people from the local community and supporting them as they begin their legal careers, as well as seeking experienced solicitors to join our team.

“Our goal is to provide excellent office facilities and offer free parking for clients—something that is in short supply in Uppermill.

“With other solicitors also operating locally, it’s fantastic to see businesses working together, boosting the local economy, and bringing professional services to the area.

“This new office is an important part of our growth. While we had hoped to open a year ago, a few planning delays set us back. However, we are now firmly on track for a spring opening.”

The Uppermill office marks the fifth addition to the Pearson group, which also provides a full range of legal and financial services in Oldham, North Manchester, Milnrow, and Failsworth.

