Lydgate land saga goes on after latest planning appeal

A LONG-RUNNING saga over plans to build on historically significant land at Lydgate has taken another turn after an appeal against the latest refusal was lodged.

Oldham Council knocked back an application to build one home and install a dropped kerb in the area close to Stockport Road.

But applicant Simon Leigh has gone to the Planning Inspectorate to attempt to overturn the call made in June.

Mr Leigh returned with a revised application after a previous attempt to build one house was refused.

The property would be located at the northernmost end of the plot, at its lowest point, and has been designed to preserve the openness alongside the boundary of the conservation area and church, as well as the views from the White Hart to the west.

However, in this latest case, Oldham Council’s Planning Committee said no, with a report stating: “The proposed development, by virtue of its location and height, would harm established character and be detrimental to the appearance of the local area.

“The proposed development would not improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area and therefore does not comprise sustainable development.

“There were no solutions to the scheme, or conditions which could reasonably have been imposed to make the development acceptable.”

Now fears the land, believed to have been the site of the first suffragette meeting and recognised on International Women’s Day in 2024, will be built on are rising again.

The recent appearance of an invasive laurel hedge, which has been planted along the boundary and is poisonous to animals, has also raised eyebrows.

Documents backing this application stated: “The proposed development will have a negligible magnitude of change to the setting of the church as the work constitutes slight changes to setting that hardly affects it.

“As the proposed new dwellings will not affect significant views of the church, and as the church is set back within the churchyard, it is assessed that the proposed development will have a neutral impact.”

On the White Hart, they add: “The proposed development will not have any impact on how the structure is experienced.

“In addition, the significant views of the public house will not be affected.

“The new dwelling will not be prominent, dominant or conspicuous within the settings of the heritage assets.”

The Stockport Road land has been the centre of planning concerns for several years, with the original application to build three properties.

That was rejected by Oldham Council and then the Planning Inspectorate.

Now the government body will decide whether this property can be built or not, with opponents ready to fight for a fitting site for the plaque presented to leader of Oldham Council, Cllr Arooj Shah, commemorating the area’s significance.

Jennifer Greenwood, who spoke against the planning application in June, said, “We really want to work with the owner and have made several attempts to contact him about purchasing the field for community use and celebrating its history.

“We do hope that this is still possible because the hedging that has been planted threatens the Lydgate Conservation Area, as well as grazing animals and wildlife, and we would love to see a proper home for the beautiful plaque, which must have cost a lot of money.”

Councillor for Saddleworth South, Helen Bishop added, “It’s disappointing to hear that there has been no engagement yet with the community about purchasing the field, but I am hopeful that conversations can still take place that will benefit all everyone, and lead to a permanent home for the plaque.

“I know that residents have spent a lot of time looking into sources of funding, and significant offers of financial donations have been forthcoming.

“It would be a shame for all involved if we couldn’t make some progress with it.”

