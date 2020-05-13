Pearson’s proud to support NHS and emergency service workers

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers is proud to offer a 10 per cent discount on legal fees for all NHS and Emergency Services workers.

The discount applies to divorce and Family law services (standard services and not the fixed fee appointment service).

To be eligible for the discount you just need to be a current employee for the NHS or one of the emergency services. This offer is open to new clients.

For more information contact the Family Team on 0161 785 3500, make an online enquiry on the website www.pearsonlegal.co.uk or email enquiries@pearsonlegal.co.uk

