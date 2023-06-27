Peg Loomer invites others to stay local and sustainable with Greenfield wool

A SADDLEWORTH peg loomer is keeping it local and sustainable with her choices of wool – and is inviting others to do the same thanks to a flock at rare sheep in Greenfield.

Sophie Heywood, who works under the name The Peg Loomer, uses sheep’s wool from farms in the area to make hand-woven rugs, seat pads and cat mats, plus felted decorations, jewellery and fibre art.

She recently had a batch of wool processed from rare Manx Loaghtan sheep at Well-i-Hole Farm to use and she hopes other knitters and crafters will buy it too.

Sophie said: “With the move to more local and sustainable British made products, I think now is a great time to tell local people about this incredible fibre right on their doorstep, and to have a naturally coloured yarn, fully traceable to one flock of sheep, is really quite unusual.

“The farmers Adele and Damian at Well-i-Hole Farm are passionate about keeping sheep and preserving rare breeds, specifically their flock of Manx Loaghtan sheep, designated as ‘at risk’ by the rare breed survival trust.

“Manx Loaghtan are an ancient, hardy breed with horns, originally from the Isle of Mann. They are beautiful animals and very friendly and inquisitive!

“I have got to know the farmers well over the last few years and can safely say they treat their animals really well.

“By having the wool processed I am able to pay the farmer a fairer price for their wool, helping towards making it viable for them to keep this rare breed.

“They also sell the meat, which will be available in the coming months through Well-i-Hole Farm Shop at the campsite.”

Sophie, who lives and works from a narrowboat home and moves around the North West, started working with this flock’s wool a couple of years ago in her peg loom rugs and felted decorations.

But when last year’s shearing time came, she knew she couldn’t use it all herself.

She explained: “I felt it was such a shame for this beautiful naturally coloured wool to be wasted, so I started looking into how I could get it processed for knitters, crocheters and other weavers to enjoy too.

“I found Halifax Spinning Mill, a small mill based in Bridlington, Yorkshire, and handed over 60kg of wool to the owners, who are processing small batches of British wool to make sure that processing breed-specific British wool in the UK can be viable.

“In the meantime I contacted someone who lived locally who I knew was a top knitwear designer, for some advice.

“Jacinta Bowie was so happy to hear about my little venture that she kindly offered to create a pattern for me to give for free with each purchase of wool.

“Jacinta, like me and the farmers, strongly believes we should be utilising this wonderful, local fibre, and has been quietly leading the way towards sustainability in the knitting world.

“We have to move away from importing wool from the other side of the world while our farmers get next to nothing for their wool.

“We must start to value and utilise British wool, and help farmers to be able to keep rare, native breeds in a way that helps the planet.

“Wool sequesters carbon so by buying, using, and wearing local wool, we are avoiding huge shipping distances and helping in the fight against climate change.”

The wool is available for sale for knitters and crocheters in Aran weight, and carded sliver available for those who wish to handspin their own wool, or for felting and weaving.

Some hats have been knitted by two local women so they are available for sale for those who can’t knit their own.

And Jacinta has created a number of patterns for knitters to use to make hats, a cowl, teddy bear or bunny from the wool.

See Sophie’s products and find out more about her work on her Etsy page ThePegLoomer – Etsy UK or social media @The Peg Loomer

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

