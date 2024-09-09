People urged to comment on Uppermill speed bumps plan

SPEED bumps and ‘ghost painted cushions’ may appear along Uppermill’s High Street if people do not take part in a consultation.

Oldham Council is proposing installing the traffic calming measures after complaints about dangerous driving.

An initial reaction has seen the suggestion branded ‘pointless’ and suggestions it will ‘make a total mess of the historic high street.’

Fears it will ruin events like the Whit Friday brass band contests, Rushcart and Yorkshire Day have also been raised.

But rather than vent their feelings online, people have been urged to take part in the proper consultation process, which runs until September 27.

Saddleworth South Councillor Helen Bishop said: “I really want people to submit their comments.

“Because if I turn around and say, ‘No one’s happy with the speed bumps,’ the council can just say, ‘Well, no-one’s objected.’

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to find a happy medium.”

The plans will make a recently trialled 20 mph zone along Uppermill High Street permanent.

Oldham Council will also introduce 10 speed bumps and six ‘ghost painted cushions’ – parts of the road that are painted to look like speed bumps but are not raised.

The measures will be rolled out along High Street, with the 20mph zone made permanent in many of the adjoining streets including Bridge Street, Moorgate Street, Court Street, Smithy Lane, New Lane, Wade Row, Hopkinson Close, Tame Street, Church Street and Chapel Street.

Councillor Chris Goodwin, whose portfolio covers highways, replied: “The safety of our residents and all road users is a priority for the council.

“Over recent years, we have been contacted by a number of people concerned about the speed vehicles are travelling at in parts of Uppermill.

“We’ve listened to them and that’s why we are proposing a permanent 20mph speed limit and traffic calming measures.

“The scheme extends along the walking route between Uppermill and Saddleworth School, helping to keep pupils safe.

“A temporary speed limit of 20mph already exists in parts of Uppermill and our monitoring has found it’s helped cut average speeds, although not to the extent we would expect, which is why we are looking at physical measures.

“At this stage, our plans are just proposals.

“We’ve consulted with local councillors and now we’d welcome residents’ views on them.”

Any objections or representations regarding the proposal should be sent to env.traffic@oldham.gov.uk or the Environment Group Solicitor, Oldham Council, Civic Centre, West Street, Oldham, OL1 1UL Ref LJM/TO24/17 VF24003 in writing, together with the grounds for making them by 27th September 2024

