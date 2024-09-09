Fundraising fairy garden trail brings magical boost to Dobcross

AN EYE-CATCHING fairy garden trail brought a sprinkle of magic to Dobcross as well as raising £445.34.

Friends of Dobcross School (FODS), with support from residents, created the trail in the summer so people could explore the village and enjoy a low-cost family-friendly experience.

More than 20 displays were on offer for people of all ages to view, including fairy signs, doors, homes and more.

Clues on the trail sheet helped visitors to guess each fairy story, including Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs, The Gingerbread man, Hansel and Gretel, The Ugly Duckling and Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

FODS’ aim was to encourage outdoor activity, which is at the centre of physical, social, emotional, imaginative, and cognitive development, over the summer holidays.

Exercise improves health and well-being for not only the children but also the wider community and visitors.

FODS said: “The support and enthusiasm from Dobcross residents to produce displays was tremendous and the time, effort and creativity that went into the displays was fantastic.

“With help from local resident Martin Luke as member of Men in Sheds to produce many of the signs and wooden creations, the community came together as it always does.”

Feedback from people taking part included ‘This was fabulous! What the community did was amazing’ and “It was delightful, thanks to everyone that worked so hard. It was the first time I walked around the village, and I really enjoyed it. I spoke with lots of people who were really enthusiastic about their village and history.”

The trail raised £539.30 and the profit after printing costs was £445.34, which will go to the charity. The trail is just one part of FODS’ fundraising efforts.

The success of the event due to money raised, showcasing the village and bringing the community together will see the trail return next year with a new theme.

