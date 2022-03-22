Perfect performance? Players return to stage with comedy classic

A PLAY due to be performed in 2020 by Saddleworth Players finally comes to the stage at the Millgate Arts Centre, Delph next month.

And for anyone who enjoyed Mrs Doubtfire, Tootsie or Some Like it Hot then Nobody’s Perfect (April 2-9) shouldn’t be missed.

Leonard is a somewhat frustrated writer as his manuscripts are always being rejected by publishers.

He enters a competition for ‘women only’ under a non-de-plume and wins. Cue chaos as Leonard becomes Lullabelle to justify his success. The final scene is a comic masterpiece.

Leonard is played by Simon Wood who was last seen at the Millgate Arts Centre in November 2019 in 84 Charing Cross Road.

In addition to Leonard, we have Gus, a trendy granddad played by Millgate favourite Ian Perks.

Making her debut and her return to amateur theatre after a 20-year break is Kim Bennett who plays the part of Harriet, an attractive publisher of ‘Love is All Around’ a publishing house.



Finally, there is Leonard’s slightly wayward teenage daughter, Dee Dee, played by Emma Sykes. Emma was in the highly successful play Pastimes staged in February at the Millgate.

Laughs are a plenty in this comedy written by the accomplished actor Simon Williams, who, for those old enough to remember, played James Bellamy in the period drama Upstairs, Downstairs between 1971 and 1975.

• See Nobody’s Perfect at the Millgate Arts Centre, Delph, from April 2-9.

Tickets available online millgateartscentre.co.uk or call 01457 874 644 (phone booking charged at £1.80).

