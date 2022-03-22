Slow down! Campaign launched for speed reduction on Denshaw Road

A DELPH mum has started a campaign to cut the speed limit on a main village road after witnessing several near misses caused by speeding motorists.

Concerned Clare Grainger wants the A6052 Denshaw Road/Delph Road reduced to 40 miles per hour and has launched a petition in support of her appeal.

Claire, mother of two youngsters, believes a drop in speed would be beneficial to pedestrians, cyclists and even motorists, particularly close to the bend near West View.

It follows a separate ‘Drive Like Your Kids Live Here’ campaign launched by Denshaw resident, Jodie Simpson in February 2021.

Now, Clare says: “I’ve seen near misses and pets killed. So, other residents must have witnessed lots of dangerous driving over the years.

“It’s a longstanding issue that many people are worried about. Because of the bend, high walls and lack of pavement on one side, it’s very tricky to see the cars, and terrifying trying to cross with young children. Locals and schoolchildren use the bus stop there, and it’s on a hiking route.

“I understand Highways England might be reviewing it soon. It could be our chance to have a say on how the speed affects us and make it safer for everyone.”

Clare says there have been many incidents on the road over the years – including fatalities, serious accidents and several minor crashes.

Saddleworth North councillor Pam Byrne said: “Many things have changed since that speed limit was put in place and we should re-examine when circumstances change. There are more people living in that area than there used to be.”

“There seems to be a mental trigger that makes some drivers go as fast as they can when they see ‘national speed limit’ and sometimes overtake or drive aggressively if the cars in front are slower,” added Clare.

“I guess you can never completely stop these people, but most people do abide by the laws, and if the road was slower, it would make us feel safer.

“At 40mph, it gives pedestrians and people pulling out of side roads that bit longer to decide and more chance for drivers to see them.

“I think authorities can say these things depend on the number of crashes, but there have already been fatalities on the road – and who wants their child to be the next victim?”

• To sign the petition visit www.change.org/denshaw-rd-speed-limit

