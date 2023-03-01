Perfect pianist returns in Saddleworth show

A PIANIST who is no stranger to Saddleworth will be showing his talents in an eagerly anticipated show.

Peter Lawson will perform The Entertainer – described as everything you could hope for in one concert, a mixture of jazz and classical piano – at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre on Wednesday, March 22.

And it will see him return to an area he knows very well as he used to live in the district before settling in Sheffield.

Now a semi-retired concert pianist and tutor, Peter has given recitals all over the UK, Europe, Russia and Japan as well as teaching the classics at Manchester’s Chetham’s School of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music.

But when Saddleworth Concerts Society engaged him, he said: “I would like to do something different.

“How does a mixture of Bach, Schumann, Liszt, Villa-Lobos and Gershwin sound added to extracts from the Great American Songbook such as The Man I love, I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise, Do It Again and Fascinating Rhythm?”

A Concerts Society spokesman said: “We jumped at the chance, everything we could hope for in one concert, a mixture of jazz and classics.

“So if you want to see and hear what happens when a classicist lets go, playing a varied programme ranging from the 17th to the 20th centuries, book the concert for an exciting and memorable evening.

“It promises to be a really special entertaining evening, a classicist letting his hair down.”

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £16 for adults and just £5 for schoolchildren and music students.

You can book online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/t-gaxodyg.

They can also be made by phone on 01457 874644 (a booking fee of £2 applies) or in person at the theatre’s box office.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

