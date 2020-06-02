Peter loses battle against cancer

WELL-KNOWN Saddleworth sportsman Peter Rushworth has died at the age of 85 following a lengthy battle against cancer.

Peter, who lived in Dobcross, captained Uppermill Cricket Club during arguably the most successful chapter in their history after being lured out of retirement having played previously at Woodhouses.

He skippered the Leafields club to the Saddleworth League title in 1983 and league and Tanner Cup double in 1984 with son Alistair remembering him dropping the cup after lifting it at Delph.

Peter, a wicketkeeper/batsman, also played in the same Uppermill team as sons Alistair and Matthew.

Alistair recalled opening the batting with his dad while Matthew came in at number three.

“I scored 50 and they both scored zero, something I often reminded them of,” joked Alistair.

Uppermill official Jim Bradbury paid tribute to Peter, declaring: “He was always cheerful, a wonderful joke teller and raconteur giving his time freely to host presentation nights, sportsman’s dinners and the like.

“He was a really fun guy who I’ve been lucky to play cricket and golf with.”

Peter had earlier played at Woodhouses for 30 years, captaining them to the title in 1962 and also skippering the league representative team.

He opened the batting with Alan Atherton, father of former England captain Michael.

The family moved to Diggle in 1971, but Peter still carried on playing for Woodhouses before retiring.

Peter was also a member at Saddleworth Golf Club for more than 20 years after earlier swearing he would never play the sport.

In his younger days, he also played football for Austerlands and was president of Diggle FC for many years.

Peter was raised in Failsworth but after marrying Saddleworth girl Sheila they lived in Springhead, Diggle and latterly Dobcross.

He worked at British Aerospace for more than 40 years as a procurement executive.

After beating three different types of cancer in the last decade, Peter finally succumbed to the illness at the Royal Oldham Hospital on Friday, April 10 with his funeral at Hollinwood Crematorium on Wednesday, April 22.

Peter leaves his wife Sheila, sons Alistair and Matthew and grandsons Harry, Sam and Tom.

A celebration of his life will take place when the coronavirus crisis has ended.

