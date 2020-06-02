Car park charges to be reintroduced – including Dovestone Reservoir

Oldham Council is set to reintroduce car parking charges across the borough.

It comes after the latest government announcement encouraging people back into work. Car park charges were suspended at the end of March to ensure NHS staff had somewhere to park when going about their vital roles.

It is anticipated car parks will get busier as more people return to work, businesses start to lift the shutters and schools re-open.

Charges will be reinstated from Wednesday, June 3.

NHS staff can continue to park for free while they carry out their duties – as long as they display a parking pass that will have been issued from their place of work.

On street car parking fees will also be reintroduced and enforcement in residential parking zones will also return.

Bus lane enforcement will also restart. Parking charges at Dove Stone Reservoir will also be reintroduced.

Councillor Sean Fielding, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “When we introduced these measures, we were very clear that they were only a temporary measure. “NHS staff are doing a brilliant job, under very difficult circumstances, and we are happy to show them our support.

“This will allow them to go about their vital duties without having to worry about paying to park and possibly using public transport.”

However, this does not mean NHS workers can park illegally or unsafely.

If their parking is deemed to have put others at risk then they would face a possible fine.

