Pets Corner – meet Joey

THERE’S nothing us animal lovers wouldn’t do to help our furry friends when they need us and, for many, money is no object when it comes to making sure they live their best life.

The same is more than true for Dobcross fur-mum Kim Whittaker, who loved her two loyal besties Lucy and Jess for the whole of their 15 years.

When they both crossed the rainbow bridge in early 2020 they left her world in pieces, but even so she was “not ready to have another dog so soon”. Or so she thought!

Enter Joey, a one-year-old Labrador/Collie cross who is just the biggest most mischievous bundle of fun and the perfect glue to bring Kim’s world back together again.

She said: “As my mum would always say, a house is not a home until you have a dog. Joey is so full of life, he’s a joy and is my absolute gem.

“He’s still very much a puppy and very clumsy, just like Scooby Doo, and he has no concept of his size! It’s like he thinks he’s the size of Jack Russel but has the mannerisms of a Great Dane.

“But I love his company, he’s just the best. We’ve been on a few camping trips together last summer, when possible of course, and we’d walk for miles.

“We’d stroll through villages or hike up the moors. Sometimes we’d be having so much fun we’d lose track of time and be out for hours.

“He’d always have to sniff every tree and look over every wall and greet every dog! And he’d still have the energy for zoomies around the sofa when we’d come back.

“And he’s a fabulous big brother to my new baby Ruby. I just hope his wonderful temperament rubs off on her as she grows up.

“It was devastating to lose my other two dogs so close to each other, but Joey really has filled the gap that they left. He’s such a wonderful boy. I absolutely love this lad.”

