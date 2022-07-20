‘Petworking’ event launches for animal businesses and pet owners

A VETERINARY surgeon and nurse are inviting pet owners and animal businesses to attend a new ‘petworking’ event and share their passion for all creatures great and small.

Rachel Bean and Katja Londa have organised the Saddleworth Pet Networking Event at Diggle Band Club from 7pm-9.30pm on Tuesday, July 26.

The evening will begin with presentations on topics that will be informative for all pet owners, followed by the chance to mingle and get to know one another.

Rachel, a veterinary nurse and canine first aid teacher who lives in Grotton, said: “Katja and I both know there is an abundance of outstanding animal-related businesses and pet owners in the area, so we wanted to provide them with a space to get together and share their passion for all creatures great and small.

“It’s really important to us that all the local animal businesses get to meet, form working relationships, share skills and support each other to achieve their goals.

“Don’t miss this chance to promote your business and speak to potential new customers.”

An £8 registration fee is required per person and this will be donated to Street Paws, a charity that helps the homeless to care for their four-legged friends. Those interested in attending the event can register by emailing rachelbean@hotmail.co.uk

Rachel has 27 years of experience as a veterinary nurse and puts her knowledge to good use as a dog behaviourist, helping dog owners get the best from their canine companions.

She has also supported film productions involving animals via her business Vet On Set, working with the likes of Aldi, Judge Rinder, Regatta, and Brewdog.

In addition, she wrote the iPET Network’s first ever qualification in Canine First Aid, and regularly delivers the course to delegates at venues across the country.

Katja is a veterinary surgeon working locally in Saddleworth.

