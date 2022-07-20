Big Stu’s Bouncing Bingo back in Uppermill for fundraising extravaganza

MULTIPLE rounds of music, madness and prizes await as Saddleworth Round Table presents Big Stu’s Bouncing Bingo.

The pilot fundraising night in 2021 sold out in minutes so now Big Stu and his team are back and ready for their biggest show to date.

The event takes place on Friday, August 5 from 7.30pm at the Civic Hall in Uppermill.

Drinks packages are available and must be pre-ordered before the event.

Find out more and book online. 18+ only: https://tinyurl.com/ycyxruvp

Saddleworth Round Table holds various events throughout the year to raise funds for local good causes and charities in Saddleworth and Oldham.

It is part of a world-wide movement and open to men up to the age of 45, helping raise thousands of pounds and give back to the community as well as being a sociable way of making new friends.

Find out more on their Facebook page.

