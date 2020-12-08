Picture this – Dobcross in focus with new calendar

WITH a bumper entry in excess of 100 choosing the photographs for the new Dobcross village calendar was a tougher task than usual.

But after careful deliberation 13 snaps of local scenes were selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition including a cover shot.

Suzanne Colcombe’s composition of sheep at the top of Long Lane was chosen for the front cover.

“It is great in one way we had so many entries but not great in another way because we can only feature 13 photographs,” said organiser Paul Clegg.

“So, it is an abundance of riches but you feel quite mean on other side saying it can’t be included.

“I know how disappointed they feel because mine get thrown out before they get to the judging committee,” laughed Paul.

“But I would ask people to keep sending pictures in each year because next time it might be your turn. Don’t give up.

“The majority of entries are good enough to be included.”

Each of the 13 photographers receives a free calendar to recognise their efforts.

Proceeds from sales will go to Dobcross Village Community to help fund future events and organisations.

They cost £6 or £10 for two and are available from Dobcross Post Office and Village Store and Dobcross Band Club.

