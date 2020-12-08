Where do you read yours?

SADDLEWORTH has its fair share of historic and impressive buildings – but no castle as impressive as this one in the Loire Valley in France.

Anne and Phillip Aspey from Delph visited Chateau de Saumur on their wine tasting trip (pre Covid-19) and remembered to take a copy of the Saddleworth Independent, of course. The castle was part of Philip II of France’s royal domain in the early part of the 13th century. After that, it changed hands several times until 1589 when the King Henry IV (of France and Navarre) gave the castle to Duplessis-Mornay.

In 1621 the castle was converted into an army barracks. Nearly two centuries later it was converted into a state prison under Napoleon Bonaparte.

