Pinocchio is dancing into Coliseum for children’s ballet

PINOCCHIO, the newest children’s production created by Northern Ballet, is visiting Oldham as part of a major national tour.

Following a packed-outworld première in Leeds in October 2021, Pinocchio will be performed at Oldham Coliseum Theatre on Thursday, February 10 at 2pm and 4pm.

In this original retelling of the Italian story by Carlo Collodi, a lonely carpenter wishes for their puppet Pinocchio to come to life.

After their dream comes true by the magic of a wishing well, Pinocchio sets out to prove himself worthy of becoming a real boy.

This child-friendly 40-minute ballet has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Gavin McCaig said: ‘Having premiered Pinocchio in October 2021, I am thrilled the show will now be touring so extensively in 2022.

“Northern Ballet’s children’s ballets have been enchanting families across the UK for several years, creating a truly magical live dance experience for all ages to enjoy together.

“It is both a privilege and a pleasure to be creating for the next generation of audiences and artists.”

Pinocchio follows in the footsteps of the company’s seven previous children’s ballets, which have achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations and in cinemas nationwide.

With a choreographic debut by Northern Ballet’s Junior Soloist Gavin McCaig, Pinocchio will be performed to music by Ian Stephens, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Sets are designed by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Abbi Fearnley, and costumes designed by Carley Marsh and Kim Brassley.

