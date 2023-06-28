Plan to demolish village’s toilet block

A VILLAGE’S disused toilet block will be demolished and replaced with a private garage and workshop if planning permission is granted.

Rod Lawson, of Hill End Road in Delph, wants to knock down the nearby structure and construct a single storey building in its place.

And the applicant believes it will rid the area of an anti-social behaviour hazard and improve the village.

Documents state: “It will be an attractive building that will fit well within its setting. It is of a high-quality design that befits its position in Delph village.

“A derelict building which attracts anti-social and unsavoury behaviour in the village centre would be removed and replaced by an attractive new building built in the local vernacular style.

“The use of the site would discourage anti-social behaviour and visually improve the area.

“The steps and pathways to the north of the site will be kept and maintained for public use and the slopes between the application site and the council’s amenity land to the west will be landscaped and improved, in accordance with a scheme to be agreed with the council.

“One or two private cars will be parked off the highway, easing parking congestion within the village. The applicant’s wellbeing will be enhanced by the use of the garage and the study/workshop.

“Its presence or use is unlikely to be adversely affect occupiers of surrounding property or the visual amenity of the area.

“Safe access is provided to and from Hill End Road with vehicles able to turn and manoeuvre within the site and enter and leave in a forward gear.”

Mr Lawson purchased the land from Oldham Council. However, a similar plan for a detached garage on the same site was refused in January 2019 and the applicant’s attempt to appeal the decision was dismissed that September.

Inspector Patrick Hanna stated: “The appellant suggests public benefits in terms of public safety, upgrading the unsympathetic building in line with character appraisal objectives, and highway safety.

“However, my observations on site were that the trees looked healthy, and I have not been provided with any evidence to demonstrate otherwise.

“Upgrading should not be at any cost and, given my below findings on highway safety, none of the purported public benefits would outweigh the harm found to the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

On highway safety, he added: “The drawings showing the proposed development are not adequately detailed.

“Proposed levels are not shown, neither are groundworks which would be necessary to accommodate the development on or within sloping ground, particularly given the level base shown on the submitted elevations.

“Notwithstanding this, my observations on site indicated that, given the lack of turning area and the non-perpendicular layout of the access, reversing on to or from this steep and relatively narrow road, in close proximity to a junction, would be a dangerous manoeuvre.”

Oldham Council also said the angle of the site presented “poor visibility for drivers”.

However, this new application seemingly answers these concerns by providing car access and a tree protection plan, which they say means no trees will be affected.

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.

