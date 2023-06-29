Outgoing Parish Council chair benefits local groups

Images by GGC Media

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council has benefitted causes doing good in the area by making donations from its chairman’s charity.

The rising cost of living meant less money was available to be given as Pam Byrne’s year of service ended.

But Helen’s Committee, named after her daughter and consort Helen Harrison, still managed to raise £6,500.

And that was distributed among a number of groups, benefitted all generations.

Among those to receive donations were Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC’s juniors, who need a total of £26,000 to fund a tour to Jamaica.

Prevent Breast Cancer, Diggle-based Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled, Saddleworth Carers Group, Saddleworth 3Ds football club and Boarshurst Silver Band also benefitted.

Uppermill Stage Society, which hopes to perform Shakespeare in the open air and Oldham and Lees Air Cadets, who perform parades at several civic ceremonies also received help.

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, which needs approximately £40,000 per year to keep going, was another recipient, as well as St Chad’s Church.

Cllr Byrne also told how she bought keyrings for new year seven pupils at Saddleworth School and for all students at Oldham Sixth Form College for a recently-formed cause My Well Being.

That came after hearing the story of Matthew Young, who took his own life after not being able to talk about his feelings.

And the keyrings have been created in order to help people of a similar age around their anxiety.

Cllr Byrne handed the chains of office to Cllr Kevin Dawson, with Cllr Barbara Beeley as vice-chair.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

