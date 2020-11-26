Plans for new Diggle houses submitted

PROPOSALS to build 78 new homes in Diggle – designed to be “in keeping with the character of the village”- have taken another step forward.

A full planning application for the £15 million scheme off Huddersfield Road and adjacent to the site of the new Saddleworth School has now been lodged with Oldham Council.

Developers WRT Ltd will provide a “choice of executive and family homes” on the 3.24-hectare site, with associated access, car parking and landscape improvements. The total of new properties will include “eight affordable dwellings”.

Manchester-based P4 Planning – acting on behalf of WRT Ltd – say the land had previously been allocated for employment use but never been brought forward.

However, it has now been identified as a suitable site for residential development in Oldham Council’s Strategic Housing Land Availability Assessment.

Says Gillian Worden, Associate at P4 Planning: “The planning application for this scheme has been an intricate process and our client has taken great care to ensure the scheme reflects the character of area and is in keeping with the surroundings of Diggle village.

“It will help to support local businesses and services and help the local authority deliver its housing needs for the future.”

P4 say the site is in a “highly sustainable location, close to a number of bus routes as well as several local facilities which would be supported by the new homes.

They add the development will also bring with it a number of benefits for the local community, including a reduction in traffic pinch points on Huddersfield Road at peak times, with two planned access roads into the development.

