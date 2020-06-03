Platting Road resurfaced after appeal

A ROAD which links two areas of Saddleworth is being resurfaced following an appeal by a councillor.

Platting Road, which runs between Lydgate and Scouthead, was described as being ‘in desperate need of attention.’ Now after Saddleworth South Councillor Graham Sheldon brought the matter to the attention, Oldham Council is now working to solve the issue.

He requested Platting Road replace the A635 Holmfirth Road on its six-month resurfacing schedule, saying: “In my opinion it is in a desperate need of attention, where Holmfirth Road does not require the whole length resurfacing at this present time.”

News of the work starting was well received by members of Saddleworth Parish Council.

Cllr Max Woodvine, who represents the Dobcross ward which also takes in Diggle, said: “This road has been the source of many complaints from Saddleworth motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike.

“I’m glad it is being resurfaced.”

Delph representative Cllr Luke Lancaster has also requested that Oldham Council’s highways department erects signage so residents are aware of the changes in level of the road.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

