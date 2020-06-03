Re-open safely with social distancing posters from Oldham Council

Oldham Council has launched a toolkit of posters and signs to support businesses and organisations to re-open safely.

It includes a wide range of signage which can be downloaded and printed for display in buildings and workplaces to help ensure social distancing and safety.

Cllr Sean Fielding, Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: “As we start to emerge from lockdown, it is essential we continue to do everything we can to protect ourselves and others from the risk of coronavirus.

“Posters and signs are essential in reminding people about social distancing and in implementing things like one-way systems or reminders to wash your hands. Please feel free to use the materials we have created in your business or workplace.”

The toolkit is available at www.oldham.gov.uk/covid- signage. It includes:

One-way signs

Staircase signs

Exit signs

Coronavirus symptoms notices

Keep your distance sign

Health and safety messaging

No entry signage

The toolkit has been launched to help businesses and workplaces across the borough as they prepare to welcome back employees and customers – including non-essential retail which is scheduled to re-open on 15 June.

This includes shops selling clothes, shoes, toys, all furniture stores, books, and electronics, tailors, auction houses, photography studios, and indoor markets, if the government’s five tests are met and they follow the COVID-19 secure guidelines.

Cllr Fielding added: “Many local businesses had to close and we are really grateful for them playing their part in helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“As they start to re-open they will need the support of Oldhamers more than ever, so please shop and spend locally whenever you can to help them get back on their feet and help the local economy to build back stronger.”

The GC Business Growth Hub also has a coronavirus workplace signage pack available for download at https://www.businessgrowthhub. com/coronavirus/resources/ 2020/05/coronavirus-workplace- signage

For more information on staying safe outside your home, visit the GOV.UK guidance.

