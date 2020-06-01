Police appeal for wanted man from Oldham

Adrian Harewood (03/09/1970) is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He was released from prison in March 2015 after being jailed in November 2007 for GBH.

Harewood is known to have links to the Bury and Oldham areas of Greater Manchester.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 8172.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.