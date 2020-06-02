Bridge over Uppermill road to be removed after crack appeared

A BRIDGE that crosses a Saddleworth road is in the process of being removed after a crack appeared in its structure.

But there have been reports of people still crossing it, even removing barriers that were put in place. Contractors are currently working on the site at Church Road in Uppermill, which has been closed to through traffic.

A crack in the wooden frame, which carries the Saddleworth Linear section of the Pennine Bridleway over a busy road, appeared – resulting in a major operation.

And it is understood it will be removed, with no new bridge yet being proposed.

Site workers are also said to be frustrated at the number of vehicles attempting to travel up Church Road, even though ‘road closed’ signs are in place.

It is possible for traffic to circumnavigate the closure.

Routes are possible either by going up Kinders Lane in Greenfield, then joining Haw Clough Lane and Knowle Top Lane, before heading on to Gellfield Lane Vehicles can also link up with Haw Clough Lane by turning off the A635 Greenfield-Holmfirth Road at Tunstead Lane.

The Pennine Bridleway is a 205-mile long National Trail running through the Pennine hills from Derbyshire to Cumbria.

It has been specially designed for horse riders and is also great for mountain bikers and walkers.

The route was opened in stages before being unveiled in full by actor Martin Clunes in June 2012.

The Saddleworth Linear section starts at Manchester Road in Greenfield, close to the Royal George pub.

It then goes close to Friezland Crown Green Bowling Club and Tame Valley Tennis and Squash Club before skirting through Uppermill and ending at Brownhill Lane.

