Police are appealing for information following a firearms discharge in Oldham.

At approximately 11:30pm Sunday, May 31, officers were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Windsor Road, Oldham.

Officers attended and have established that five shots were fired at a property.

The offenders fled the scene in a white car which was later recovered on Stock Lane in Chadderton and has been taken for forensic analysis.

No one was injured and no damage was caused to the property.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers believe that this is a targeted incident and there is no wider threat to the community.

There is currently a cordon in place and there will be an increased police presence in the area whilst detectives carry out their investigation.

It is believed this incident is linked to a previous firearms discharge at the same address.

Superintendent Colette Rose, of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “We are taking this incident very seriously and are following all available lines of enquiry to find those responsible.

“We do not believe that there is any threat to the wider community, however there will be an increased police presence in the area whilst our investigation work continues, so if you have any concerns at all, please do not hesitate to talk to one of our officers.

“If anyone has any information that could help police to carry out their investigation, please get in touch as soon as possible. Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in helping us complete our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 9087, quoting incident number 79 of 29/05/2020.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

