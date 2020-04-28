Police are appealing for information following a stabbing in Oldham.

At approximately 6.20pm on Tuesday 21 April 2020 a man was walking along Littlemoor Lane towards Shrewsbury Street when he was confronted by a second man.

The second man produced a machete and slashed at the victim’s hand before running up a path alongside a block of flats on Littlemoor Lane towards Huddersfield Road.

The victim, aged 21, returned to an address on Equitable Street, Oldham before emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, where he remains for treatment of a non-life-threatening or life-changing injury to his left hand.

The offender is described as wearing all-dark clothing.

Detective Constable Deborah Green of GMP’s Oldham District said: “This was a nasty assault and the victim is lucky that the injuries sustained are not more serious.

“While there is a limited description of the offender, the incident happened in a residential area during good weather and while it was still light.

“We therefore believe there are people who witnessed this attack or may have daschcam or CCTV footage that can assist us. I’d urge them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 8891 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

