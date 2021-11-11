Police investigate as two men die after road accident in Delph

TWO men have died following a collision involving one vehicle on Huddersfield Road in Delph.

Police were called at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, November 10 to reports of the accident.

Emergency services attended and enquiries established a Mazda 3 had been travelling along the road before it left the carriageway and collided with a tree before coming to a stop in a field to the side of the road.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics at the scene, the passenger of the car – a 20-year-old man – was pronounced dead.

The driver – a 34-year-old man – was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died a short while later.

Next of kin have been informed.

Police Sergeant Neil Pennington of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Very sadly two people have lost their life as a result of this collision and our thoughts are firmly with their loved ones as they begin to process this tragic news.

“A full investigation is underway while we piece together what occurred both during and in the lead up to this collision.

“We’re appealing for anyone who may have information or any footage, whether that be CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 or 101 quoting incident 2878 of 10/11/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed via our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

