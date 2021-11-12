A CONCERT of Remembrance will be put on by Saddleworth Male Voice Choir on Saturday, November 13.

Following a long period of Zoom rehearsals and two virtual concerts, the choir is back in business at the Civic Hall in Uppermill, starting at 7.30pm.

In the first half, the choir will sing a selection from their constantly changing repertoire of well-known male voice favourites followed by a sing-along of popular world war songs.

The second half will include the Act of Remembrance with the Standard Bearer of the Royal British Legion and a reading of the poem ‘For the Fallen’.

Special guests are Milnrow Band under the baton of their new Musical Director John Doyle. In addition to playing a varied selection of music, the band will take part in the Act of Remembrance with the playing of Nightfall in Camp and their lead cornet player will play the last post and reveille.

The occasion provides an opportunity for the local community to join with the whole nation in remembering the fallen of two world wars and also those who have made the supreme sacrifice in more recent conflicts or lost their lives through acts of terrorism.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from Saddleworth Museum, Uppermill Post Office or from David Davies Tel: 01457 873182.

