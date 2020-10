POLICE are investigating a car fire on Den Lane in Springhead which is currently being treated as arson.

GMP confirmed: “Shortly after 9.40pm on September 30, officers were called to a report of a car on fire on. Emergency services attended and the fire is currently being treated as arson.

“Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 2904 of 30/09/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

