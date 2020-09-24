Police officers assaulted during incident in Oldham

THREE people have been arrested following an incident in Oldham during which police were assaulted.

At around 3.25pm on Wednesday 23 September 2020, police were called to reports of a disturbance on Fircroft Road.

Officers attended and established that there had been a fight involving two men.

As part of their enquiries, officers attended a property on Bankfield Drive and, upon arrival, were turned upon.

One officer was taken to hospital with an injury which required stitches. Two officers received minor injuries and a fourth officer was spat at.

Two men, aged 29 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing police officers. They remain in police custody for questioning.

Superintendent Leon Jacobs said: “During this incident, one officer was stabbed in the arm; another’s face was spat on; and two others sustained minor injuries. Thankfully, the officer who was stabbed is expected to make a full recovery. Greater Manchester Police will provide each of them with support.

“I am disgusted that people who come to work to fight crime and protect members of the public across Greater Manchester have been treated like this. This is unacceptable behaviour which we will not tolerate and I would like use this opportunity to remind anyone who considers assaulting a police officer that it is a criminal offence which will be fully investigated by police and, where appropriate, referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9087 quoting 1701 of 23/09/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

