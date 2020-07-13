Police search for missing Lees woman.

Can you help police find a missing woman from Lees, Oldham ?

Angela Frost, 50, was last seen about 1.45am on Saturday 11 July 2020 on High Street, Lees Oldham.

Angela is described as approximately 5 feet tall, and of a medium build. She has short/shoulder length back hair.

She was last seen wearing blue/white striped top, black leggings, black slip on shoes and carrying a pillow and a duvet with USA flag print.

Angela hasn’t got her mobile phone with her and doesn’t have access to a vehicle.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Angela and want to make sure they are safe and well.

Anyone with information about Angela’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8922.

