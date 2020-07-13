Royal Oldham hospital shortlisted for award

THE Royal Oldham Hospital has been shortlisted for a ‘Changing Culture Award’ for its work to improve staff experience and patient safety through a new ‘Kindness Collaborative’.

Staff at all levels of the organisation, which is part of the Northern Care Alliance NHS Group, were asked to reflect on how they interact with and treat each other and to identify ways to improve civility and kindness across the hospital.

The Northern Care Alliance quality improvement team has monitored the effect on both staff and patient experience and there have been some significant improvements.

The success of the Oldham Kindness Collaborative is now being shared across the Northern Care Alliance Group, with similar collaboratives being set up at the group’s other hospitals.

The next phase will look at how patients can get involved, have their say and help co-design the next steps towards creating and growing a culture of kindness.

