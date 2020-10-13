Police seize firearms in Oldham

FIREARMS have been seized and two people arrested after police executed a warrant in Oldham.

On Monday 12 October 2020, police executed a warrant at a property on Bankfield Drive, Oldham, as a part of a Greater Manchester Police response to firearms supply.

A 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a firearm. They remain in custody for questioning.

Two firearms hidden within the property were seized.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Mossop, of GMP’s Serious Crime Unit said: “Thanks to the diligence of officers and some excellent team work, we now have two people in custody and we have been able to uncover and remove two potentially lethal weapons from our streets.

“I hope these arrests will reassure residents in Oldham that GMP is committed to making their area safer. Although two people are in custody, our enquiries very much remain ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who has any concerns about weapons or any information that could assist us to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or reports can be made anonymously via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

