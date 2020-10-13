Gate to success: New equipment helps makes businesses and venues Covid-secure

INNOVATIVE equipment from an Oldham-based company is helping businesses and venues keep their visitors Covid-secure as soon as they walk through the door – or rather gate.

Fumi-Gate have designed and developed the full body sanitising system to help reduce the risk of infection and keep public places safe.

Kitted out with full body sensors, the gate activates when someone walks through, spraying a gentle mist of nano silver which kills viruses, fungi and bacteria, including Covid, but is not harmful to humans.

The idea for the apparatus originated because of the pandemic and brought the local team together to form a company, based at Chambers Business Centre, and turn their ideas into a reality.

The gates, which have been fully tested and certified, have already been installed at sites across the UK as well as in Warsaw Airport and Porsche car showroom in Poland.

Jack Wilcox, Head of Business Development at Fumi-Gate, explained: “The beauty of our gate is that it’s suitable for any kind of business that has a footfall of people, from offices and retail to education establishments, hospitals and care homes.

“There are other products like it on the market but a lot of them are big pieces of apparatus which are not aesthetically pleasing.

“Our design is on wheels so it is easily moveable and it has got a chrome finish to make it more attractive. It emits a gentle spray that you can barely feel but the protection lasts for 12 hours.

“It’s a simple piece of apparatus but can make a big difference to public health and safety for all kinds of businesses and venues. We hope it will help to shape the new normal after the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Now, one local business or venue can win a gate, worth £5,000, and three months’ supply of nano silver thanks to Fumi-Gate’s giveaway.

Fumi-Gate is looking for businesses who have suffered from the effects of Covid-19, whether through loss of custom or an outbreak in the workforce, or need ways to operate in a more Covid-secure environment.

Businesses and venues are all welcome to enter, including offices, factories, restaurants, retail stores, supermarkets, education establishments, hospitals, care homes, events arenas, and sports stadiums.

The deadline for applications is November 15, 2020 and then 10 applications will be chosen to trial a gate at their premises. The trials will be between November 17 to December 1.

One winner will be announced on December 2, and their gate will be fully installed, subject to local restrictions, in time for the busy Christmas period.

To enter the giveaway, visit the website and enter your details: https://www.fumi-gate.co.uk/fumi-gate-giveaway

Find out more about the gate online: www.fumi-gate.co.uk or call them on 0330 043 0565.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

