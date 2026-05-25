Police sergeant praises Community Speed Watch Team’s productive work

SADDLEWORTH’S Community Speed Watch Team is gearing up to do more good work in the area after a successful month of tackling speeding drivers.

Andy Holian, Saddleworth and Lees Neighbourhood Sergeant, praised the team of volunteers in his latest email update to residents following a productive April.

He explained: “Our Community Speed Watch team has been out across Saddleworth and Lees throughout April, working to keep our roads safer for everyone who lives, works, and travels through the area.

“The Community Speed Watch is a volunteer led initiative supported by Greater Manchester Police.

“Their role is simple but important: they monitor vehicle speeds in areas where residents have raised concerns and record details of vehicles travelling above the speed limit.

“GMP then sends advisory letters to motorists, reminding them of the speed limit and encouraging safer driving. Repeat or excessive offenders may receive further police attention

“This month’s results show why the scheme matters. In April, 41 advisory letters were issued to motorists recorded driving at excessive speeds.

“Every one of those letters is a reminder that slowing down can prevent accidents and protect lives.

“I would like to pass on a huge thank you to our volunteers who give their time to help make Saddleworth’s roads safer. And thank you to the many drivers who do stick to the speed limits.”