Saddleworth dance school builds on success with another inclusive workshop

SADDLEWORTH School of Dance is inviting the community to pull on its dancing shoes once more for its next inclusive workshop.

The dance school held its first ‘Each One, Teach One’ event in February, creating a vibrant hub of dance, creativity, connection and cultural exchange.

The workshop attracted dancers from across Greater Manchester and beyond, offering an open and supportive space for individuals of all abilities to learn new styles, build confidence and connect with others.

Now, its second workshop aims to continue this mission on Saturday, June 6 from 12noon to 3pm at the Uppermill Civic Hall, on Lee Street.

The workshop will build on the strong foundations established in February, welcoming both returning participants and new faces from across the region and offering an even broader range of dance styles and opportunities for collaboration.

“Our February workshop showed just how powerful dance can be in bringing people together,” said Tracy Johnson, owner of Saddleworth School of Dance.

“We’re excited to build on that energy and continue creating a space where everyone feels welcome, included and inspired.”

Designed with community engagement at its core, the June workshop will encourage participation across all ages and experience levels, provide accessible and inclusive arts opportunities and strengthen community connections through shared creative experiences.

The ‘Each One, Teach One’ initiative remains central to the school’s ethos, promoting the idea that everyone has something valuable to share, regardless of their background or experience.

Saddleworth School of Dance cic is continuing to grow its programme of events throughout the year, including an Open Day in the summer. Find out more and get involved via their Facebook page.