Poppies displayed across villages thanks to ward councillors

BRIGHT red poppies are a poignant public tribute across Saddleworth villages ahead of Remembrance Day thanks to ward councillors.

Cllrs Pam Byrne, Jamie Curley, Graham Sheldon, Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster, who all sit on Oldham Council and Saddleworth Parish Council, organised the displays in their Saddleworth South and North wards.

Collectively they spent £450 from their ward budgets for the poppies which have been fastened onto lampposts in the area.

Cllr Lancaster explained: “This £450 contribution to the Royal British Legion sourced 45 poppies, and these are now on display across all villages in the Saddleworth North and South wards.

“With restrictions in place this time twelve months ago, Remembrance was unfortunately quite muted, but we were determined to make up for it this year, particularly with it coinciding with the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

“With these public poppies, we wanted to show that Saddleworth remembers and appreciates the sacrifices of the fallen.”

