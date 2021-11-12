REMEMBRANCE 2021: Villages’ tributes

AS Remembrance Day approaches, residents, businesses and community groups across Saddleworth are busy decorating the villages as a reminder of the fallen.

A fantastic topper on Greenfield’s postbox was created by Saddleworth Yarn Bomber Sarah Howarth as a tribute to her great uncle Pte John Howarth of Diggle who died on November 10, 1918 aged just 20.

In Springhead, the postbox topper, made by Saddleworth Yarn Bomber Sharon Hidderley, is a cross made of red roses standing tall and proud.

A wreath and many poppies are adorning the fencing and planter in Grotton, thanks to Jenny Harley and members of the ‘Shh I’m Counting’ yarn group, to pay their respects.

Elsewhere, Greenfield Methodist Church has decorated its noticeboards with displays bearing poppies, the silhouette of soldiers and the poignant reminder ‘Lest We Forget’.

And Street Scene Greenfield has decorated the two village planters – one in the centre and one on Manchester Road – with figures of soldiers and large poppy wreaths.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

