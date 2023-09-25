Popular pub temporarily closed for refurb

A POPULAR pub on the border of Mossley and Greenfield has closed for five weeks for a makeover.

The Royal George on Manchester Road temporarily closed at the end of service on Sunday, September 24.

It is due to reopen on November 1 and the owners promise a brand new look, a new food menu, fresh drinks and some new staff members alongside the existing crew.

External works have been happening for a short period whilst the pub remained open.

The children’s playground has been removed ahead of the installation of a new beer garden, which will be able to seat 126 people.

The pub will be posting regular updates and progress on its Facebook page which you can access here.

