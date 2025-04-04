New Uppermill home for popular Star & Bean children’s shop

A POPULAR children’s shop in Uppermill is on the move as it continues to expand and grow.

Star & Bean is swapping The Square on the village High Street for bigger premises on Court Street and will open their new doors on Saturday, April 5.

The shop, opened in 2017 by owner Catherine, stocks unique clothing, accessories and lifestyle products for little people as well as homeware and womenswear.

Catherine announced the move on the shop’s Facebook page, saying: “Farewell to this very special spot where I’ve been building a business for the past seven years.

“From a little space in the back with our homemade branding to expanding our ranges and shop floor, a professional rebrand, a pandemic! We have made so many memories here.

“We are closed this week while we set up shop in our new space at 21 Court Street. You can still shop online and we will get it ready for you to collect from our new location.

“We will soon be able to welcome you into our shiny new shop!”

Inspired by her own children, Catherine started Star & Bean to offer a modern alternative with a fresh take on colours and styles for children, and foster a conscious approach to shopping by buying better and therefore less.

The store has evolved into a lifestyle store for all the family, adding womenswear and homeware alongside the children’s ranges.

The core principles of good quality and timeless design remain, together with a desire to encourage slow and conscious shopping, steering away from fast moving trends and maintaining a signature pallet of beautiful soft tones.

