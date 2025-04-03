Saddleworth coffee venue officially named as one of the best

SADDLEWORTH is officially home to one of the best coffee spots after it featured in a prestigious list.

The Frostery Living in Delph has been included in the Indy Coffee Guide 2025, which highlights the best independent venues across the North, Midlands, and East of England.

Described by its owners as ‘a space designed for people to slow down, enjoy, and discover,’ the King Street business has become popular in the two years since it opened – for cake connoisseurs too.

For it serves creations from its sister premises, The Frostery in Uppermill.

To make the Indy Coffee Guide, a venue must be more than just a drink as it features only independently owned businesses that excel in speciality coffee.

And James Thorp, who runs The Frostery Living, believes it is testament to the hard work and attitude that makes it so good.

He said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be featured in the Indy Coffee Guide 2025.

“Every bean, every brew, and every cake we serve is carefully considered.

“We are very proud to serve Saddleworth exceptional coffee and cake, so being recognised for our commitment to quality and craftsmanship is a true honour.

“We care deeply about offering something different. We serve North Star Coffee, one of the UK’s most respected specialty coffee roasters, ensuring that every cup meets the highest standards.

“From unique homeware to thoughtful gifts, it’s important to us that we offer products you won’t find everywhere, while creating a relaxing and enjoyable shopping experience.

“We hope that being included in the guide not only highlights our achievement but also showcases our area’s growing reputation as a destination for specialty coffee and artisan cakes.”

Copies of the guide are also available to purchase at The Frostery Living, giving locals the chance to explore the best independent coffee destinations across the region.

