Positive response to Covid door-knocking teams says Debbie Abrahams MP

OLDHAM East and Saddleworth MP, Debbie Abrahams, has been out and about with teams of volunteers, Oldham Council staff and councillors, knocking on doors to offer help and advice about how to bring down the high level of Covid-19 infections across Oldham and prevent a lockdown.
Debbie, who was a public health consultant before becoming an MP, said: “We had a really positive response from the lovely people of Clarksfield, most of whom were doing everything they should and were pleased to see us.
“Where there was any confusion about our local Covid restrictions we were able to help explain what they are and why they’re so important.
“The teams, made up of council staff, councillors and volunteers, were amazing.
“It’s down to their hard work that we were able to stave off the threat of a disastrous Leicester-style full lockdown, and this allowed our local businesses to stay open.”
Alex Birtles, Advisor to the Executive Chair, NHS Test and Trace, joined the teams to observe first-hand how Oldham was managing to get the information out to residents. Alex Tweeted: