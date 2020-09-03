Steve’s ringing the cycle bell to beat cancer

A CANCER survivor has become a cycling convert since ringing the bell to sound the completion of his treatment.

And Grasscroft resident Steve O’Neill would welcome the introduction of measures to benefit anyone else wishing to spend more time on two wheels.

The 52-year-old has already gone the extra mile during lockdown as part of preparations for a cycling challenge to raise money for the hospital that treated his illness.

He will saddle up once more on Sunday, September 13 for the 60-mile (96-kilometre) Manchester to Blackpool bike ride in support of The Christie Cancer Hospital.

But with the extra incentive of a bag of chips in Fleetwood Steve, who has already raised more than £1,500, will extend his personal finishing line to complete 100 kilometres.

“I would like to complete it in under five hours; four and a half would be lovely,” he explained. “But five is probably realistic

“I have cycled about 150 kilometres a week since I started,” said Steve, diagnosed with bowel cancer two months after his 50th birthday.

“And I have done about 2,000km during lockdown and lost two stones so I should be fine.

“I feel a lot healthier and it all helps. I played football when I was younger but in my 30s I just went downhill. I lived a sedentary lifestyle which contributed to the cancer.

“After six gruelling months of chemotherapy I wanted to get fit. So, with all the gyms closed I decided to take up cycling.

“I really took to it and enjoyed it so much I bought myself a better bike and away I went.

“But I only know of about two cycle lanes including a 100-yard stretch on Oldham Road coming up from the Farrars Arms.

“You think, ‘What is the point of that?’ Some of the roads are quite treacherous and I appreciate it is difficult to do because roads are narrow.

“However, there are plenty of us (cyclists) out there so there should be better provision.”

Steve, who will be one of around 5,000 riders heading for the Fylde coast next month still requires six monthly check-ups following his treatment.

“I have the all clear for now but the type of cancer it was and where it was I am high risk of it coming back in the first five years.

“But I was always one of those people that saw adverts about cancer affecting one in two of us and think to myself, ‘nah not me’. Then one day, 18 months ago, it was indeed me!

“However, I was one of the lucky ones who got to ring the bell and The Christie Hospital is such a humbling place.

“It’s here you realise how widespread and unforgiving cancer really is. It was a daunting prospect to undertake chemotherapy.

“However, the staff are simply marvellous, taking time to sooth nerves, allay fears and attend to every problem that you may have. I can’t thank them enough.

“So here I am, just wanting to give a little bit back for The Christie because they helped me to discover and live a new life!

“I hope to raise a money to say ‘thanks’ and also contribute to the spectacular research programme that will save many other people like myself.”

On completion of his challenge Steve has fingers crossed he will finally tie the knot with partner, Sam, at the fourth time of asking.

“Initially, it was April, in New York,” he confirmed. “Then it was June, then July and hopefully now in October.”

Anyone who wants to donate to Steve’s challenge, or local businesses who can offer any support, can visit his Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve52

